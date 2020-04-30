Permanent Magnet Market Will Reach at a Highest CAGR by 2027 | Hitachi Metals, TDK Corporation, Thomas and Skinner

Permanent magnets are magnets that retain their magnetic properties even after the removal of magnetizing force. The internal structure of the material generates the magnetic field in the permanent magnets. Their function is to convert electrical energy to mechanical energy and vice versa, to control electrons or ions and use the attraction or repulsion between magnets. Many generators, electric motors, measuring instruments work on permanent magnets. Alnico magnets make use in radars, telephones, amplifiers and loudspeakers. The permanent magnet market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developed and modernized infrastructure segment coupled with increasing demands for efficiency and miniaturization.

Get Exclusive Sample [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012641102/sample

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co., Ltd

Goudsmit Magnetics Group B.V.

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group., Ltd

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Magnequench International, LLC

Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd.

Ninggang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Thomas and Skinner, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Permanent Magnet Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of permanent magnet market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-use industry and geography. The global permanent magnet market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading permanent magnet market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global permanent magnet market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as neodymium iron boron magnets, ferrite magnets, samarium cobalt magnets, alnico magnets and others. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as automotive, electronics, industrial, energy, aerospace, medical and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global permanent magnet market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The permanent magnet market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Get Instant Discount on [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012641102/discount

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Permanent Magnet Market – By Type

1.3.2 Permanent Magnet Market – By End-Use Industry

1.3.3 Permanent Magnet Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PERMANENT MAGNET MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

Continue…..

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]