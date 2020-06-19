Personal Care Packaging Market Competitive Analysis and Top Profiling Forecasts Till 2027 | Amcor Limited, Mondi, Sonoco Products Company, Gerresheimer AG, Ardagh Group S.A., ITC Limited, HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, WestRock Company, ALBEA, Koa Glass Co. Ltd., ProAmpac, Huhtamaki, Crown, BALL CORPORATION, COVERIS

Personal Care Packaging:Inclusive Insight

The Personal Care Packaging Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Personal Care Packaging market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

Major Players such as Amcor Limited, Mondi, Sonoco Products Company, Gerresheimer AG, Ardagh Group S.A., ITC Limited, HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, WestRock Company, ALBEA, Koa Glass Co. Ltd., ProAmpac, Huhtamaki, Crown, BALL CORPORATION, COVERIS, AptarGroup Inc., American Packaging Corporation, HCP Packaging, HCT Group, RPC Group Plc., Winpak Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Tetra Pak International.

Global Personal Care Packaging market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 23.30 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 33.78 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Personal Care Packaging Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Personal Care Packaging Industry

Market Drivers:

Rise in levels of disposable income resulting in changes in lifestyle of consumers and increased consumption of beauty & personal care products is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Innovations in technology and innovative launches of products resulting in enhanced protection of the contents of the product as well as enhancement of shelf-life of the products is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the recycling of the products in relation to the materials used in the packaging method is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Rapid fluctuations and vulnerability in prices of raw materials required for the production of personal care packaging is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Material: Metal, Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Others

By Product Type: Bottles, Tubes, Pouches, Cans, Jars, Cartons, Others

By Application: Baby Care, Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrance, Cosmetics, Bath & Shower, Others

Top Players in the Market are: Amcor Limited, Mondi, Sonoco Products Company, Gerresheimer AG, Ardagh Group S.A., ITC Limited, HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA, WestRock Company, ALBEA, Koa Glass Co. Ltd., ProAmpac, Huhtamaki, Crown, BALL CORPORATION, COVERIS, AptarGroup Inc., American Packaging Corporation, HCP Packaging, HCT Group, RPC Group Plc., Winpak Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Tetra Pak International.

