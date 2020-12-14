Personal Flotation Equipment Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Personal Flotation Equipment analysis, which studies the Personal Flotation Equipment industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Personal Flotation Equipment Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Personal Flotation Equipment by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Personal Flotation Equipment.

According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Flotation Equipment market will register a XX%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ XX million by 2025, from $ XX million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Personal Flotation Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Personal Flotation Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Personal Flotation Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Personal Flotation Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Personal Flotation Equipment Includes:

Survitec Group Limited

Secumar

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

Kent Sporting Goods

Mustang Survival

The Coleman Company

Johnson Outdoors

Hansen Protection

LALIZAS

Drarger

Aqua Lung International

Astral

O’Neill

International Safety Products

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

Dongtai Jianghai

Kokatat

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

NRS (Northwest River Supplies)

Stormy Lifejackets

JimBuoy

SeaSafe Systems

Harmony Gear

Spinlock

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core)

Life Jacket

Survival Suit

Buoyancy Compensator

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger & Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

Water Sporting

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

