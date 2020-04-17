Personal Identity Management Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry By 2022 | Ibm Corporation, Vmware, Inc., Ca Technologies, Microsoft Corporation

Personal Identity Management Refers To The Management Of Data And Digital Footprints Of Customers And Employees By Business Organizations. It Plays A Vital Role In Providing Data Security And Management Services To Various Industry Verticals Including It & Telecom, Banking, Retail, Manufacturing, And Energy. The Personal Identity Management Solutions Help In Marketing Products And Services Of An Organization By Analyzing The Data Of Customers Across Multiple Digital And Non-Digital Platforms.

The Global Personal Identity Management Market Has Witnessed Rapid Growth In The Recent Years, Owing To Rise In The Utilization Of Mobile Devices Including Smartphones, Laptops, And Tablets. Moreover, Data Security Initiatives Taken By Governments Across The World And Increasing Cyber Threats The Contribute To The Market Growth.

Some of the key players of Personal Identity Management Market:

Ibm Corporation, Vmware, Inc., Ca Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Onelogin, Inc., Centrify Corporation, Ca Technologies, Experian Inc., And Kaspersky Lab.

However, Complex And Time Consuming Security Procedures Hamper The Market Growth. Moreover, Upsurge In Iot (Internet Of Things) Trends Among Organizations And Growing Demand From Various Industry Verticals Such As Education, Public Sector, Media & Entertainment, And Healthcare Are Expected To Create Numerous Opportunities For The Growth Of Personal Identity Management Trends In The Near Future.

The Global Personal Identity Management Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Application, Service, Deployment, Data Type, Industry Vertical, And Geography. Based On Application The Market Is Divided Into Content Management And Access Control.

Professional Services Including Implementation, Training & Support, And Consulting And Managed Services Are Provided In The Personal Identity Management Market. Based On The Type Of Deployment, The Market Is Further Categorized Into Cloud And On Premise. The Global Personal Identity Management Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Data Type As Behavioral Data, Individual Identity Data, Derived Data, And Self-Identified Data.

The “Personal Identity Management Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Personal Identity Management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Personal Identity Management market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Personal Identity Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Personal Identity Management market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Personal Identity Management Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

