Personalized Medicine Market size, growth, demand, Analysis and Forecasts 2027

Personalized medicine is tailoring of a treatment to a specific patient i.e. designing medicine treatment on the basis of diagnosis, disease condition, patient history, body physics, and other factors related to patients and diseases. Personalized medicine is also known as precision medicine, stratified medicine, or P4 medicine. In personalized medicine, diagnostic analysis is often conducted for selecting suitable and best treatments based on the patient’s genetic content or other molecular or cellular analysis. Personalized medicine has best response and highest safety margin to ensure enhanced patient care by allowing every patient to attain earlier diagnosis, risk assessment, and best treatment. Additionally, personalized medicine offers opportunities to improve health care by lowering overall treatment costs.

The personalized medicine market is anticipated to grow due to availability of a wide range of nutrition & wellness products and increased Over the Counter (OTC) sale of these products. However, high competition among existing market players, and lack of awareness among the rural population in developing economies are restraining the market growth. Moreover, rise in the prevalence of various types of cancer, affordability of personalized medicine therapy in cancer drugs and various other disease indications is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

– Abbott Laboratories

– Amgen, Inc.

– AstraZeneca

– Bayer AG

– Eli Lilly and Company

– GlaxoSmithKline plc.

– Merck & Co., Inc

– Mylan N.V.

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer, Inc.

The personalized medicine market is segmented on the basis of product. Based on product the market is segmented as PM diagnostics, PM therapeutics, personalized medical care, and personalized nutrition & wellness. Further, on the basis of PM diagnostics the market is categorized as genetic testing, DTC diagnostics, esoteric lab services and esoteric lab tests. Further, on the basis of PM therapeutics the market is categorized as pharmaceutical, genomic medicine and medical devices. Further, on the basis of personalized medical care the market is categorized as telemedicine, heath information technology and diseases management. Further, on the basis of personalized nutrition & wellness the market is categorized as retail nutrition, complementary medicine and alternative medicine.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in personalized medicine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The personalized medicine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

