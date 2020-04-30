Pesticides Market is Booming Market Growing by 2027 with Top Key Players ADAMA Ltd., AMVAC Chemical Corporation., BASF SE, Bayer AG

Pesticides are chemical or biological agents which are introduced to control or destroy the growth of pests and other unwanted species that are harmful to crop growth. They are applied before as well as after harvest operations to protect crops from deterioration during storage and transportation. Also, some pesticides help in enhancing farm yield by preventing thinning and premature falling of fruits and regulate the overall growth of plants. The pesticides market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of biopesticides and demand for crop protection by farmers.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

ADAMA Ltd.

AMVAC Chemical Corporation.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

China National Chemical Corporation Ltd.

DowDuPont

FMC Corporation

Nufarm Limited

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Syngenta AG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Pesticides Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of pesticides market with detailed market segmentation by type, product type, formulation, application and geography. The global pesticides market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pesticides market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global pesticides market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, formulation and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as synthetic and biological. By product type, the market is segmented as herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and others. On the basis of the formulation, the market is segmented as dry and liquid. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as cereal, fruit, plantation crop, vegetable and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pesticides market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pesticides market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

