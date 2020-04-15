PET Containers Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2017 to 2026

In 2029, the PET Containers market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The PET Containers market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the PET Containers market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global PET Containers market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each PET Containers market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Key players operating in the global market for PET containers include RETAL Industries Ltd., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Resilux NV, Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises Co., Ltd., Esterform Packaging Limited, Berry Global Group, Inc, Indorama Ventures Public Co., Ltd, Zhongfu Enterprise Co Ltd., and Eskapet Pet Ürünleri Kimya San. ve Tic. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

By Container Type

Bottles

Jars

Pails

Clamshells

Trays

Other containers (Cans, Cups, vials, etc.)

By Technology

Stretch Blow Molding

Extrusion Blow Molding

Thermoforming

By End Use Industry

Food

Beverages Bottled Water Carbonated Drinks Ready-to-Drink Sports Drinks Alcoholic Drinks

Home care and Personal care

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Others (Electrical & Electronics, etc.)

Regional analysis is presented for following market segments:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Spain Italy UK France Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Ukraine Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Northern Africa Turkey South Africa Rest of MEA

Japan

Research Methodology of PET Containers Market Report

The global PET Containers market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the PET Containers market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the PET Containers market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.