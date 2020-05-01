Pet Wearables Sales Witness Surge in Adoption Through COVID-19 Crisis

The global Pet Wearables market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Pet Wearables market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Pet Wearables market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Pet Wearables Market

The recently published market study on the global Pet Wearables market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Pet Wearables market. Further, the study reveals that the global Pet Wearables market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Pet Wearables market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Pet Wearables market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Pet Wearables market.

Untapped Potential to Amplify the Growth of the Pet Wearables Market

The pet wearables market has got a wide range of product offerings. Ranging from basic GPS trackers to advanced emotion trackers for pets, pet wearables are being developed to cater to consumer needs. Pet emotion trackers are mostly in development or available in the most basic forms. As per the data analysed in the pet wearables report, pet emotion sensors and activity monitors are poised for heavy development in the forecast period. The integration of multiple technologies in a single device has received highest attention in recent years.

Owing to the increasing urbanization and development in recent years, the per capita income and the average consumer spending have increased, which is likely to influence the per capita spent on pet healthcare products. Consumers are willing to pay a higher price for pet health and satisfaction, which leads to an increased demand for pet wearables. Currently, due to concentration of players in North America and Europe, these regions hold the highest share for the usage of pet wearables. But the usage of pet wearables is still in its preliminary phase for these regions. The potential growth in these regions are likely to attribute to the highest growth of the pet wearables.

Closely following the growth of the European pet wearables market is the APEJ region. The urbanization of developing countries in the region will lead to significant growth in the demand for pet wearables. Availability of products will be one of the main concerns in Asia. The introduction and social awareness of the technology are likely to catch the eye of pet loving millennials. The affordability of pet wearables in developing countries such as India will determine the success for the market. Japan has been on the forefront for the innovative and technological developments. “Connected Cow” was one of the most innovative usages of pedometers to determine estrous cycles. The whimsical applications and innovative pet wearables will help the growth of the market in the forecast period. South Korea is one of the leading nations in pet registration. The implementation of blockchain technology in the registration is likely to increase the preference of consumers in South Korea. The growth metrics of pet wearables according to regional characteristics are examined in the report.

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Pet Wearables market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Pet Wearables market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Pet Wearables market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Pet Wearables market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Pet Wearables market between 20XX and 20XX?

