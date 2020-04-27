Pharmaceutical Robots Market Emerging Trends to 2020- Universal Robots, Marchesini Group S.p.A., DENSO Epson India , FANUC

Research and development (R&D) is an essential and crucial part of the company’s business. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies’ focus on research and development (R&D) to develop new molecules for various therapeutic applications with the greatest medical and commercial potential. The companies invest majorly on the R&Ds with the aim of delivering high quality and innovative products to the market. R&D spending by biopharmaceutical companies has also increased over the years. According to a report of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the R&D expenditure of the biopharmaceutical companies has increased from US$49.6 billion in 2012 to US$ 58.8 billion in 2015. Therefore, the increasing research and development expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in order to save the cost and time and to improve the drug discovery process will drive the growth for the pharmaceutical robots market during the forecast period.

The global pharmaceutical robots market accounted to US$ 110.85 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 344.40 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region market is the leading and the largest market among all regions and is expected to grow with CAGR of 14.2%. The growth in the region is driven by the key factors such presence of major market players, high penetration of robotics systems in industries, and growing pharmaceutical industries in this region. In addition, rise in the high penetration of industrial robots in South Korea, Japan, and China, developments in the healthcare systems and industries, presence of leading competitors, growing initiatives in to promote robotics in the region are also some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

In 2018, the traditional robots segment held the largest market share of 75.5% of the pharmaceutical robots market, by product. The traditional robot segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to increase in the use of robots in dispensing, sorting, kit assembly, and light machine-tending as well as in more traditional applications associated with packaging and others. However, the Collaborative robots segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 14.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

