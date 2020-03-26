Pharmaceutical Robots Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027; ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Pharmaceutical Robots Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User’. The Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is expected to reach US$ 344.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 110.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pharmaceutical robots market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The pharmaceutical robots market by product is segmented into collaborative robots and traditional robots. In 2018, the traditional robots segment held a largest market share of 75.5% of the pharmaceutical robots market, by product. The traditional robot segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to increase in the use of robots in dispensing, sorting, kit assembly, and light machine-tending as well as in more traditional applications associated with packaging and others. However, the collaborative robots segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 14.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the prominent players operating in pharmaceutical robots market are, ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Universal Robots, Marchesini Group S.p.A., DENSO CORPORATION, FANUC CORPORATION, Epson India Pvt Ltd., SHIBUYA CORPORATION, TRANSCRIPTIC INC. among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, In September 2018, ABB launched its most compact and lightweight 6-axis robot ever. The new IRB 1100 enhances the industry’s most comprehensive offering for fast, accurate small parts assembly solutions.

There are several conferences, workshops, and exhibitions being held across the globe in order to increase the awareness of robotic systems. For instance, 5th World Congress on Automation and Robotics was held in April 2018, at Las Vegas, USA. The conference aimed at growing awareness and share the knowledge of advanced technology amongst the professionals, industrialists, and students from the research area of Automation & Robotics. Furthermore, Pittcon 2018 was held in February 2018 at Orlando, Florida.

The conference focused on the latest developments in technology, assisting analysis and automation in pharmaceutical research. For instance, GlaxoSmithKline, who has collaborated with other pharmaceutical companies to assess the robotic platforms for precise, automated dispensing of solids and AstraZeneca has who have worked on combined efforts to improve the measurement and prediction of API solubility. Also, The Digital Robot Pharma Fab Workshop will be held in June 2019 at Amsterdam, The Netherlands. This workshop will demonstrate the applications of robotics in the pharmaceutical industry and also introduces the advantages and risks associated with it. The workshop will conduct also includes lectures as well as hands-on training by mockups and live activities presented in the exhibition hall. Thus the growing conferences, workshops, and exhibitions for pharmaceutical robots drive the market growth during the forecast period.

