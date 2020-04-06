Pharmaceutical Robots Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027

Benefits offered by robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing is leading the growth of pharmaceutical robots market over the forecast period.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Pharmaceutical Robots Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User’. The Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is expected to reach US$ 344.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 110.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pharmaceutical robots market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The pharmaceutical robots market by product is segmented into collaborative robots and traditional robots. In 2018, the traditional robots segment held a largest market share of 75.5% of the pharmaceutical robots market, by product. The traditional robot segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to increase in the use of robots in dispensing, sorting, kit assembly, and light machine-tending as well as in more traditional applications associated with packaging and others. However, the collaborative robots segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 14.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Key factors driving the market are significant benefits offered by robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing, growing awareness of robotic systems in manufacturing process, increasing investments in pharmaceutical research and development. In addition, the growth opportunities in emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players operating in pharmaceutical robots market are, ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Universal Robots, Marchesini Group S.p.A., DENSO CORPORATION, FANUC CORPORATION, Epson India Pvt Ltd., SHIBUYA CORPORATION, TRANSCRIPTIC INC. among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, In September 2018, ABB launched its most compact and lightweight 6-axis robot ever. The new IRB 1100 enhances the industry’s most comprehensive offering for fast, accurate small parts assembly solutions.

The report segments the global pharmaceutical robots Market as follows:

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market – By Product

Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

Traditional Robots Articulated Robots SCARA Robots Delta Robots Cartesian Robots Others Robots



Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market – By Application

Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

Laboratory Applications

Picking and Packaging

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



