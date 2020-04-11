Pharmacy Benefit Manager Market: Quantitative Analysis from 2019 to 2025 to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Pharmacy Benefit Manager Market Opportunities
Key segments in the pharmacy benefit manager market
- Service
- Retail Pharmacy Services
- Specialty Pharmacy Services
- Benefit Plan Design and Consultation
- Drug Formulary Management
- Other Services Demand Determinant
- Demand Determinant
- Government Health Programs
- Employer-sponsored Programs
- Health Insurance Companies
- Other Programs
Key regions covered in the pharmacy benefit manager market report
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- SEA and other of APAC
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of SEA and Other APAC
- China
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- Northern Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key vendors in the pharmacy benefit manager market
- Express Scripts Holding Company
- CVS Health Corporation
- DST Systems, Inc.
- Rite Aid Corp.
- ProCare Rx.
- UnitedHealth Group
- Benecard Services, LLC
- BioScrip, Inc.
- CaptureRx
- Change Healthcare
