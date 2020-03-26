Phosphate Conversion Coatings Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2028

The global Phosphate Conversion Coatings market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

manufacturers of the pre-treatment coating products across the globe are found to be involved in the introduction of phosphorous-free pretreatment that can be utilized on multiple substrates and are also compatible with mild steel equipment. The phosphorus free makes the products environment friendly and also without any regulated heavy metals.

These environmental friendly moves also include initiatives to reduce emissions. The increasing focus of government organizations as well as industry participants to reduce the overall vehicle weight in the light of curbing emissions has gained significant momentum over the past years. The goal can be achieved with the help of innovative phosphate conversion coatings which can synchronize with light-weight initiative. Many automotive OEMs and manufacturers have mandated the use of these coatings in order to reduce the weight of vehicles.

Availability of alternatives can serve as a serious threat to the global phosphate conversion coatings market

The shift towards eco-friendly coatings have created a new market for the products like nano-ceramic conversion coating. It is a phosphorus free coating type, which includes zirconium salt that acts as a basic ingredient to replace the traditional phosphate liquid.

The phosphate conversion coatings has a negative impact on the health of a person and also on the overall environment, thus changing the preferences of many. There is a need for environmental friendly and cost effective technology that can achieve comparable paint adhesion and corrosion resistance for ferrous and non-ferrous substrates and the lesser demand for phosphate conversion can result in a declining force on the global PCC market.

