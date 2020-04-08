Photovoltaic Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation

Latest market study on “Global Photovoltaic Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Application (Residential Applications, Commercial Application, Utility Applications); Type (Organic Components, Inorganic Components); Component (Cells, Optics, Trackers), and Geography”, The global photovoltaic market is accounted to US$ 153.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 768.09 Bn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global photovoltaic market, by components, has been segmented into cells, optics, and trackers. The cell segment dominated the global photovoltaic market in 2018. Cells are extensively used in photovoltaic systems to capture solar energy. The crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells are widely used cells due to the semiconductor properties of silicon. Silicon is considered to be better than the other elements used in the photovoltaic system. Besides, the low cost of silicon also helps to build a thriving market for the same. These factors are propelling the demand for cells in the global photovoltaic market.

Photovoltaic is defined as the conversion of sunlight into energy by incorporating semiconducting materials, which exhibits the photovoltaic effect. This system includes solar panels, solar cells, and others that are used to generate electrical power. These power generation systems are considered as renewable and environment-friendly forms of resources that help generate low-cost energy with less impact on the environment. The solar photovoltaic (PV) industry is strongly correlated with government policies. Several government policies have been initiated to promote and support the use of solar energy and the production of solar PV products. Such policies may vary across countries and may contribute to regulatory uncertainty. Many government policies have been framed to promote the production and consumption that reflects the growth and development of solar PV industries. Production policies relate to the transfer of technology, funding for research and development, production subsidies offered by the government, research deployment, and others. Consumption policies aimed to enhance the installation demand may drive the production of cost-effective solar equipment.

The market for global photovoltaic is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global photovoltaic market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Sharp Corporation, JA Solar Co., Ltd, Renesola Co. Ltd, Trina Solar, Jinko Solar and Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co., Ltd.

Q.1. By Type, which was the leading segment to hold the largest share in the market and by what CAGR?

Ans. The leading type of photovoltaic type is inorganic components that has noted to account a CAGR of 22.3%. Organic components or solar cells are made of thin films of organic semiconducting materials so as to convert solar energy into electrical energy. A typical organic components device consists of one or more photoactive materials between two electrodes. A primary advantage of organic components technology over inorganic components is its ability to be applied in a large area and flexible solar modules.

Q.2. Which was the region to account the largest share for the Photovoltaic market?

Ans. The Asia Pacific region led the photovoltaic market with a market share of 52.13%in 2018. Solar energy has brought significant changes to energy usage pattern, from being an alternative source of energy to becoming a primary source of energy for power generation. It is quite evitable with the growing research and development activities focused on the increased production of solar energy, coupled with positive government initiatives and decreasing costs of photovoltaic equipment, in the Asian countries. Further, the diversification in the use of solar energy generation techniques by harnessing various technologies such as PV cell, thermal heating, and concentrated solar power technology is also leading to the growth of this industry.

Ans. Renewable energy is regarded as a clean form of energy obtained from natural sources, which can be continuously replenished. Energy derived from renewable sources such as sunlight, wind, tides, and geothermal heat are sustainable and cost-effective. With the increase in population coupled with a rise in industrialization and economic development, the energy requirements have grown consistently, which is posing a burden upon natural resources. For instance, in the US, about 29% of global warming emissions are contributed to the electricity sector. Such emissions are resulted from the utilization of fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas. Over-exploitation and depletion of natural resources along with environmental degradation have led to a shift over renewable forms of energy. The demand for electricity is associated with social and economic development that generates a requirement to shift to renewables in order to tackle climate change and promote sustainability of the environment while meeting energy demands of future generations. Renewable forms of energy generate little or no global warming emissions.

