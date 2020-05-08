Physical Security Market to Surge During Coronavirus Outbreak, Spurred by Demand for abc

Analysis Report on Physical Security Market

Request Sample Report @

COVID-19 Impact on Physical Security Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Physical Security market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Physical Security market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Physical Security market segment by manufacturers include

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in manufacturing physical security products and providing physical security services. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the physical security market based on their 2012 revenue. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Morpho SA, Genetec, Hikvision Digital Technology, Cisco Systems, Pelco, Honeywell Security Group, Assa Abloy, Tyco International Ltd, EMC Corporation, MacAfee, IBM, CSC, Nice Systems, Vidsys and Siemens, among others.

The global physical security market is segmented as below:

By Components

By Hardware

Intrusion detection and prevention Video surveillance Analog Cameras IP Cameras Digital video recorders (DVRs) Close circuit television (CCTV) Encoders Storage Network video recorders (NVRs) Intrusion detection Panels Detectors Keypads Accessories Intruder alarms and locks



Access control Biometrics Fingerprint recognition Facial recognition Iris recognition Others (voice, signature, hand geometry, so on) RFID Active RFID Passive RFID Interrogators Card based access control Smart cards and readers Proximity cards and readers Controllers Others (touch screens and keypads, barcodes, magnetic stripes, so on)



Others Fire and life safety Visitor management Backup power



By Software

Physical security information management (PSIM)

Management analysis and modeling software

By Services

Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS)

Remote management services

Technical support

Public safety answering point (PSAP)

Security consulting

Public alert and warning system

Others (data source, hosted access control, managed access control, alert notification, mobile security management)

By Applications

Transportation and logistics Aviation Rail Ports Road and city traffic New starts



Government and public sector

Control centers

Utilities/ energy markets Fossil generation facilities Oil and gas facilities Liquid natural gas facilities (import and export regulations and market analysis) Nuclear power Solar Wind Hydro electric



Chemical facilities

Industrial (manufacturing sector excluding chemical facilities)

Retail

Business organizations (including IT sector)

Hospitality and casinos

Others (stadiums, educational and religious infrastructure, healthcare organizations)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Buy This Report @

