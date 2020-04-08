Physiotherapy Equipment Market Growth, Demand and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global physiotherapy equipment market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Physiotherapy is a non-invasive technique that uses mechanical force and movement for treatment. It is widely utilized for treating injuries, arthritis, fractures, amputation, joint disorders, back and neck pain, and post-operative conditions. It generally includes devices and equipment like treadmills, trampolines, hydro boots, parallel bars, balance balls and staircase trainers, which are used during electrotherapy, exercise therapy, and heat and cold therapy. As it involves very low risk, it is gradually gaining preference among patients.

Some of the key players being: DJO Global, Inc., EMS Physio Ltd., ENRAF-NONIUS B.V., BTL Industries, Inc., Zynex Inc., ITO Co. Ltd., Mectronic Medicale S.r.l. and Whitehall Manufacturing (Morris Group International, Inc.).

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing moderate growth, owing to the increasing cases of road accidents, sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders and cerebrovascular diseases across the globe. Moreover, rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles and unhealthy dietary patterns are resulting in constant pain in the back, neck, nerves, muscles and ligaments. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of stroke and Parkinson’s disease is boosting the sales of physiotherapy equipment worldwide. Furthermore, according to the ‘World Population Prospects: the 2019 Revision’ by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), the population of people aged 80 and more will triple by 2050. The global life expectancy beyond 65 will also increase by 19 years due to improved healthcare infrastructure in numerous countries. Owing to this, the market growth is projected to strengthen in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

1. Equipment

2. Accessories

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Musculoskeletal

2. Neurological

3. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary

4. Pediatric

5. Gynecological

6. Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Rehabilitation Centers/Clinics

3. Homes

4. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

