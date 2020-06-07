Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Growth Opportunity & Industry Outlook Research Report, 2019-2026

Plant Based Protein Supplements Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2019-2026 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the plant based protein supplements market include Abbott Laboratories, AMCO Proteins, CytoSport, Inc., Glanbia plc, IOVATE Health Sciences International, Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, NBTY, Inc., NOW Foods, Quest Nutrition and Transparent Labs. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The rising preference of consumers towards the vegan diet is driving the demand for plant-based protein supplements. Also, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetic from the consumption of meat products is further driving the market growth. In addition, shifting preference of consumers towards organic foods and a healthy lifestyle is also expected to boost market growth. However, wheat and pea protein supplements are expected to spur the opportunity in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the uncertain cost of raw material and governments regulations related to GMO (Genetically Modified) crops may hamper market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of plant based protein supplements.

Market Segmentation

The broad plant based protein supplements market has been sub-grouped into raw material, product, distribution channel, and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Raw Material

Soy

Spirulina

Pumpkin Seed

Hemp

Rice

Pea

Others

By Product

Protein Powder

Protein Bars

Ready-to-Drink (RTD)

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Online Stores

DTC

Others

By Application

Sports Nutrition

Additional Nutrition

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for plant based protein supplements in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

