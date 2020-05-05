Plastic Additives Market Massive Growth with Top Competitors Adeka Corporation, Akzonobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, Baerlocher Group, BASF SE, Bayer AG

Global Plastic Additives Market is accounted for $39.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $68.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2026.

The market is majorly driven by factors such as growing consumption of plastics driven by the rising applications and increasing disposable earnings of the people from emerging economies. The affluent packaging application in emerging countries and increasing usage of additives in medical and agricultural applications are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as unpredictable prices of raw materials and stringent governmental regulations are hindering the market growth.

Plastic additives are chemicals added in a polymer to modify its properties. The polymers used in plastics are combined with monomeric units and are not in their pure form, but are harmless. The objective is to improve the processing characteristics and properties of plastics and to enhance performance. These monomers are known as plastic additives and can be classified as reinforcing fibres, coupling agents, stabilizers, colorants, fillers, processing aids, flame retardants, peroxides and antistatic agents. Plastic additives enable safe handling of the plastic during the manufacture of finished products. The stabilizing plastic additives are halogen stabilizers, ultraviolet absorbers, antioxidants and biological preservatives. Also, there are processing aids such as lubricants and flow controls.

Amongst Type, Plasticizers segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period. The plastic additive market as it is extensively used to process polymers and is less expensive than other additives. They are usually combined with PVC or other polymers to impart unique physical and technological properties for use in various applications such as cable jacketing, floor & wall coverings, and coating fabrics. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for plastic additives. The growing packaging industry coupled with the increased demand from the retail industry drives the market of plastic additives in the region. Polymer industries are witnessing high growth in developing nations such as India and Brazil due to their growing economies.

Some of the key players in Plastic Additives Market include Adeka Corporation, Akzonobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, Baerlocher Group, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chemtura Corporation, Clariant AG, Emerald Performance Materials, Evonik Industries AG, Grafe Advanced Polymers GmbH, Kaneka Corporation, Lanxess AG, Milliken & Company, Plastics United Group, Polymers Compounding Co. Ltd., Polyone, Sabo S.P.A., Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd and The DOW Chemical Company.

Plastics Covered:

-Engineering Plastic

-High Performance Plastics

-Commodity Plastics

Types Covered:

-Flame Retardants

-Impact Modifiers

-UV Stabilizers

-Plasticizers

-Antifog Additives

-Flow Improvers

-Lubricants

-Pigment Wetting Agents

-Processing Aids

-Slip Additives

-Stabilizers

-Other Types

Functions Covered:

-Processing Aids

-Property Extenders

-Property Modifiers

Applications Covered:

-Automotive

-Construction

-Consumer Goods

-Packaging

-Other Applications

