Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

Global "Plastic Sorting Machine Market 2020-2025" Research Report categorizes the global Plastic Sorting Machine by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic Sorting Machine market will register a 12.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 238 million by 2025, from $ 150.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plastic Sorting Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Plastic Sorting Machine, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Plastic Sorting Machine market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Plastic Sorting Machine companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Plastic Sorting Machine Includes:

Tomra

Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

Pellenc ST

Steinert

Satake

Bühler

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH)

Binder+Co AG

Sesotec GmbH

Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd.

Key Technology

Anzai

Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Chute-Type Sorting Machine

Belt-Type Sorting Machine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Plastic Flakes/Particles

Pretreatment Plastics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

