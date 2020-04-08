Platelet Aggregometer Market to Record Robust CAGR XX% During 2019 – 2029

Platelets also called as thrombocytes are the type of cells present in our body which helps in prevention of the excessive bleeding whether it is due to internal or external injury. Platelets help in the blood coagulation preventing the blood loss and hence are one the important cells present in the body.

Platelet aggregometer is used to keep check on the function of the platelets. Various diseases such as Bernard-Soulier Disease (BSS), Glanzmann Thrombasthenia (GT), etc. can be diagnosed using the platelet aggregometry.

Light transmission aggregometry can be used for evaluation of functions of the platelets and hence plays an important role. Various aggregation agonists are used while performing the platelet aggregometry such as arachidonic acid, thrombin, ADP, epinephrine, collagen, ristocetin, etc.

Increasing prevalence of the platelet dysfunctioning related diseases expected to drive the growth of the platelet aggregometer market. Increasing research around rare diseases such as Bernard-Soulier Disease (BSS), Glanzmann Thrombasthenia (GT) across the world using the platelet aggregometer expected to fuel the growth of the platelet aggregometer market.

Although platelet aggregometry is time consuming process but the results obtained from this method using platelet aggregometer are comparatively more reliable, stable and hence it is used for laboratory evaluation largely which in turn expected to fuel the growth of the platelet aggregometer market. It also helps to evaluate the functioning of the platelets i.e. assisting in the process of stopping bleeding and slight fluctuation in the functioning of platelets may affect person’s health adversely who is already suffering from acute illness.

The prevalence of the platelet related disorder is often high in chronic illness as well as in patient with irregularities in the dietary nutrition which leads to evaluation of the normal functioning and count of the platelets which is required for the normal function which expected to drive the growth of the platelet aggregometer market.

Whereas, time consuming nature of the platelet aggregometry may hamper the growth of the platelet aggregometer market. The fluctuation in the results of the test carried out using platelet aggregometer may hamper the growth of the platelet aggregometer market.

The global platelet aggregometer market is segmented based on the test type, end user and region

By test type, the global platelet aggregometer market is segmented as:

Light Transmission Aggregometry

96-well plate-based aggregometry

Whole blood impedance aggregometry

Others

By end, the global platelet aggregometer market is segmented as:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

The global platelet aggregometer market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of the platelets related disorder in the developed as well as developing countries.

By the test type, the platelet aggregometer market is expected to be dominated by the light transmission aggregometry due to superiority of the results obtained as compared to other test types. By end user, platelet aggregometer market is expected to be dominated by the diagnostic laboratories in terms of revenue due to higher number of procedure volume performed.

The manufacturers in the global platelet aggregometer market are trying to minimize the fluctuations in the result obtain with same blood sample for better diagnosis of the various platelet related conditions.

The global platelet aggregometer market is expected to be dominated by the North America in terms of revenue due to higher number of procedures performed in the region. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market due to higher adoption of the platelet aggregometer in the region for various test evaluation.

Latin America platelet aggregometer market is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period with gradually increasing adoption of the platelet aggregometer. Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest growing region with rapidly increasing product penetration in the region. MEA is the least lucrative platelet aggregometer market due to least adoption of the product and very low test volume in the region.

The key participants operating in the global platelet aggregometer market are Chrono-log Corporation, Helena Biosciences, Alpha Laboratories, Hart Biologicals, Instrumentation Laboratory, Biola O.O.O, and others.

