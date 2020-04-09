Playout Solutions Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2027: Amagi, Evertz Microsystems, BroadStream Solutions, Harmonic

Latest market study on “Global Playout Solutions Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software, Service); Application (Sports, News, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Fashion, Others), and Geography”. There are some structural changes in the media and broadcast industry that involve increasing customer behavior and technical advances. As a part of the television industry’s evolution, broadcasters are opting innovative technologies to respond rapidly to commercial opportunities. Industries demand innovative technologies for higher quality display and flexible content management based on metadata. Playout solutions are implemented in broadcasting for the advanced transmission of TV channels or radio content. The playout solution market is witnessing a lucrative growth owing to the increasing demand for personalized broadcast services across the world. Additionally, rising demand for cloud based playout solutions is also driving the market at the global level.

The global playout solutions market is accounted to US$ 884.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1719.2 Mn by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The market for global playout solutions is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the players present in global playout solutions market are Amagi, Evertz Microsystems, BroadStream Solutions, Harmonic Inc., Belden Inc., Imagine Communications, Pebble Beach Systems, Pixel Power, PlayBox Technology, Florical Systems and amongst the others.

The sports broadcasting industry is undergoing revolutionary innovations with technological developments to provide a better experience for users. Emerging technology and innovative workflows are transforming live sports production. The transition is mainly being driven by standalone streaming services, linear over-the-top (OTT) providers, and companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Twitter, bidding for streaming rights. In the US, increasing shift towards digital video platforms along with increasing bidding from Amazon and Facebook for sports streaming rights is changing the sports landscape in the country. Recently, Amazon obtained broadcasting rights of European Soccer Champions League matches in Germany, strengthening its sports content portfolio. Such demand from users for the personalized sports broadcast services will attribute to the growth of playout solutions market. The demand for enriched video experiences is expected to pave the way for broadcasters across the world, especially in Asia. The broadband proliferation is increasing across the Asia-Pacific owing to the on-demand consumer viewing. Moreover, subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix are gaining traction in Asia. Moreover, the number of OTT providers is increasing, battling for streaming rights of various sports, including cricket, hockey, and others. All these factors are influencing the market growth for global playout solutions.

In the era of internet and over-the-top (OTT) delivery, traditional in-house hardware, and bespoke software solutions are expensive. The change involves migrating from the traditional broadcasting model to digital distribution platforms. Moreover, in the competitive broadcasting industry, the cloud is expected to play a pivotal role in offering content-rich services on multiple platforms. Advancements in technology with shifting consumer behavior, are revolutionizing streaming services. The demand for scalability, agility, and scalability is triggering the adoption of cloud platforms in the broadcast industry. Increasing demand for video viewing or interacting viewing has led to the approval of cloud-based solutions. For instance, CLOUDPORT offered by Amagi is an award-winning cloud-based playout platform, which can be used to deliver channels across satellite, fiber, and IP.Moreover, it offers automation of playlist generation along with configurable parameters. With more flexibility, there come the ability to easily scale the services of cloud as per the needs of the business plans. The cloud model allows new broadcast operations to be activated without configuring existing hardware.

Mergers and acquisition and research and development are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide, which is further impacting the size of the market. The players present in the playout solutions market such as Amagi, Evertz Microsystems, BroadStream Solutions, Harmonic Inc., Pixel Power, and Play Box have been implementing the mergers and acquisition and research and development strategies to enlarge the customer base and to gain significant market share across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

Frequently Asked Questions

The report segments the global playout solutions market as follows:

Playout Solutions Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Service

Playout Solutions Market, by Application

Sports

News

Entertainment

Lifestyle and Fashion

Others

