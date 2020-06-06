Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecast by 2026

Latest Report On Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market including Market Landscape, and Market size, Revenues by players, Revenues by regions, Average prices, Competitive landscape, market Dynamics and industry trends and developments during the forecast period.

The global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market reports offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart):

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1675158/covid-19-impact-on-global-points-of-interest-poi-data-solutions-market

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market include: Google Cloud, Factual, ATTOM Data Solutions, Ceinsys Tech Limited, SafeGraph Inc, NAVmart, TripsByTips, HERE Technologies, MapData Services, Pitney Bowes Inc, AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions industry.

Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Segment By Type:

Database Platform, Modular Customized Reports, Other Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions

Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Segment By Application:

, Commercial Use, Industrial Use, Public Utilities, Other

Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market: Regional Segmentation

In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.

Regions Covered in the Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size and CAGR of the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market in 2025?

Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market?

Which application could show the best growth in the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market?

What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

Which players will lead the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market in the coming years?

Which region will gain the largest share of the global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions market?

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1675158/covid-19-impact-on-global-points-of-interest-poi-data-solutions-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Database Platform

1.4.3 Modular Customized Reports

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Commercial Use

1.5.3 Industrial Use

1.5.4 Public Utilities

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Industry

1.6.1.1 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Revenue in 2019

3.3 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Google Cloud

13.1.1 Google Cloud Company Details

13.1.2 Google Cloud Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Google Cloud Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

13.1.4 Google Cloud Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Google Cloud Recent Development

13.2 Factual

13.2.1 Factual Company Details

13.2.2 Factual Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Factual Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

13.2.4 Factual Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Factual Recent Development

13.3 ATTOM Data Solutions

13.3.1 ATTOM Data Solutions Company Details

13.3.2 ATTOM Data Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 ATTOM Data Solutions Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

13.3.4 ATTOM Data Solutions Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 ATTOM Data Solutions Recent Development

13.4 Ceinsys Tech Limited

13.4.1 Ceinsys Tech Limited Company Details

13.4.2 Ceinsys Tech Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Ceinsys Tech Limited Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

13.4.4 Ceinsys Tech Limited Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Ceinsys Tech Limited Recent Development

13.5 SafeGraph Inc

13.5.1 SafeGraph Inc Company Details

13.5.2 SafeGraph Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 SafeGraph Inc Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

13.5.4 SafeGraph Inc Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 SafeGraph Inc Recent Development

13.6 NAVmart

13.6.1 NAVmart Company Details

13.6.2 NAVmart Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 NAVmart Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

13.6.4 NAVmart Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 NAVmart Recent Development

13.7 TripsByTips

13.7.1 TripsByTips Company Details

13.7.2 TripsByTips Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 TripsByTips Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

13.7.4 TripsByTips Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 TripsByTips Recent Development

13.8 HERE Technologies

13.8.1 HERE Technologies Company Details

13.8.2 HERE Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 HERE Technologies Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

13.8.4 HERE Technologies Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 HERE Technologies Recent Development

13.9 MapData Services

13.9.1 MapData Services Company Details

13.9.2 MapData Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 MapData Services Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

13.9.4 MapData Services Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 MapData Services Recent Development

13.10 Pitney Bowes Inc

13.10.1 Pitney Bowes Inc Company Details

13.10.2 Pitney Bowes Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Pitney Bowes Inc Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

13.10.4 Pitney Bowes Inc Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Pitney Bowes Inc Recent Development

13.11 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd

10.11.1 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd Company Details

10.11.2 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Introduction

10.11.4 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd Revenue in Points-of-Interest (POI) Data Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 AfriGIS（Pty）Ltd Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

About Us:

We established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.

”