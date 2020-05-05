Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Industry-Application, Suppliers, Types, Price, Top Key Players and Demand Forecast 2020-2023

Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Industry studies a new type high performance inorganic macromolecule flocculating agent. It is an inorganic polymer synthesized by aluminum chloride, aluminum hydroxide, alumina or other inorganic aluminum compounds with hydrochloric acid. Poly alumnium chloride is typically used in Pulp & Paper, textiles, water treatment and Plastic & Rubber etc.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/601485 .

This report focuses on the Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As an important water treatment product, poly alumnium chloride is widely used in Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Water Treatment, Plastic & Rubber and others. Pulp & Paper and Textiles are the major applications of poly alumnium chloride, taking 45.02% and 18.49% of the Southeast Asia poly alumnium chloride consumption in 2016

Complete report on Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market report spread across 130 pages, profiling 9 companies and supported with tables and figures available @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/601485 .

Poly alumnium chloride can be classified into two types according the product form: PAC solid and PAC liquid. In Southeast Asia, major type of PAC is liquid form

The worldwide market for Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

PT Lautan Luas Tbk

CCM

JL Chemtonic

Xantara Sdn Bhd

Kemwater

Aditya Birla

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

JSC Southern Basic Chemicals

THAI PAC Industry Company

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Solid

Liquid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pulp & Paper

Textiles

Water Treatment

Plastic & Rubber

Other

Order a Copy of Report athttps://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/601485 .

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC), with sales, revenue, and price of Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.