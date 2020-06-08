Polyalkylene Glycol Market Size, Industry Outlook and Forecast to 2026

Polyalkylene Glycol Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2019-2026 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the polyalkylene glycol market include Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Ineos Group (Japan), Clariant AG (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (Japan), Idemitsu Kosan Co. (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Exxon Mobil (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Stepan Company (U.S.). This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rapid industrialization is the main driving force behind the growth of the PAG market. The versatility of PAG and its use over a wide range of industries like aerospace, automotive, chemical and pharmaceutical will greatly benefit the market for a long time. Increased disposable income and growing demand for better consumer products will propel the growth of this market in the sectors of personal care and household appliances. Being a sustainable and eco-friendly product will further boost the market. COVID-19 pandemic will have a positive impact since PAG products are used in the detection of viruses in environmental samples. The main restraints for market growth are the volatility of prices of raw materials and high production costs involved.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of polyalkylene glycol.

Market Segmentation

The entire polyalkylene glycol market has been sub-categorized into type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Polyethylene Glycol

Polypropylene Glycol

Others

By Application

Lubricants

Surface Active Agents

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for polyalkylene glycol market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

