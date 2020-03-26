Polymer Concrete Market – Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Key Player Forecast To 2027

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Polymer Concrete Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Polymer concrete is a type of composite material which is used to change the lime-type cement with an aggregate mixture, which is bound in a form of matrix along with polymer binder. Factor responsible to drive the growth of polymer concrete market is a continuous growth in development of industries which accelerates chemical manufacturing industries to use containments in order to store more fluids.

Key Players

1. BASF SE

2. Sika AG

3. The Dow Chemical Company

4. Dudick Inc.

5. Sauereisen

6. Kwik Bond Polymers

7. Fosroc International Ltd.

8. Crown Polymers Corporation

9. BaseTek

10. Hubbell, Inc.

Global Polymer Concrete Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

However, high price of polymer concrete is considered as one of a restraining factors responsible to hinder the growth of polymer concrete market. Despite of restraining factors, with an introduction of fiber reinforced polymer concrete for varied end users’ application, the polymer concrete market is expected to witness more growth opportunities in the forthcoming period.

Polymer Concrete Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

