Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share, Trends and Growth 2020 to 2027

The “Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabrics market globally. This report on ‘Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabrics market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key Players

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avgol Ltd

Berry Global Inc.

Fitesa

Johns Manville Corporation

Low & Bonar PLC

Suominen Corporation

The Freudenberg Group

Toray Industries, Inc.

Polypropylene (PP) nonwoven fabrics are thermoplastic materials characterized by properties such as exceptional absorption, tear resistance, stretchability, strength, breathability, and softness. These fabrics are thus extensively employed in geotextiles, medical, hygiene, and other major applications. Also, they are easy to produce and have low production costs. Polypropylene nonwoven fabric is manufactured in ranges of products such as meltblown and spunbonded depending upon various production factors involved and end-use application.

The polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing consumer demand for hygiene essentials as a part of improved living standards coupled with rising disposable income. Rising demands from geotextiles and increased automotive application of the product in manufacturing airbags, sideliners, and others further boosts the polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market growth. However, the volatile nature of the raw material prices negatively influences the polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market growth. The key market opportunity lies in major R&D of new technologies for high-speed production and improved nonwoven formation combining print technology enabling direct print on the fabrics.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabrics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabrics market segments and regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

