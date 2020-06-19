Polyurethane Dispersions Market Growth Production, CAGR, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2020-2026

“Polyurethane Dispersions Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Polyurethane Dispersions Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Bayer, DSM, Chemtura, Lubrizol, BASF, Alberdingk Boley, Hauthaway, Stahl, Mitsui, UBE, DIC, Reichhold, Wanhua Chemical, Dow Chemical, SiwoChem, SNP, Chase, VCM Polyurethanes ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Polyurethane Dispersions industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Polyurethane dispersions are materials that are used as binders and consist of water and a dispersed plastic that belongs to the polyurethane class of chemicals. Polyurethane is an important material that is used in paints and coatings. It consists of water and a dispersed plastic that belongs to the polyurethane class of chemicals. Polyurethanes are mainly used as binders in various applications. They are also used as a raw material in the production of various technology products.

The water-based PUDs are projected to be the largest and fastest-growing type of polyurethane dispersions between 2018 and 2023. The water-based PUDs are of great importance due to their extraordinary characteristics of containing lower levels of volatile organic content (VOC). Further, water-based PUDs are versatile and environmentally friendly coating materials that are available in a wide range of film hardness and solid content.

Asia-Pacific, being the largest market for polyurethane dispersions is also projected to register the high growth market, in terms of value between 2018 and 2023. Accelerating demand from end-use industries such as coatings, leather production, adhesives in Asia-Pacific is driving the growth of the polyurethane dispersions market. Tremendous development in infrastructure and increasing demand of coatings and adhesives in various end-use industries such as automobile, textile, and leather is expected to drive the PUDs market in this region.

Global Polyurethane Dispersions market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyurethane Dispersions.

☑ Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions

☑ Solvent-Based Polyurethane Dispersions

☑ Coatings

☑ Adhesives & Sealants

☑ Synthetic Leather Production

☑ Fiber Glass Sizing

☑ Others

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

