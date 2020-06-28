Polyurethane Foam Market by Type (Flexible, Rigid, Spray Foam), End User and Region- Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Polyurethane Foam Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 233 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Polyurethane Foam Market is projected to grow from USD 54.19 Billion in 2018 to USD 79.77 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Polyurethane Foam Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Covestro (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Spray foams are basically low-to-medium density foams primarily used for insulation, flotation, and roofing applications. They are also used in packaging applications. The spray foam segment of the polyurethane foam market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The polyurethane foam market in the Middle East is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. This growth can be attributed to the increased demand for polyurethane foam from the building & construction industry in Middle Eastern countries.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Mdi Types and Applications

Table 2 Tdi Types and Applications

Table 3 Europe Construction Market Growth, By Country, 2014 – 2022 (%)

Table 4 Asia Pacific Construction Market Growth, By Country, 2014 – 2022 (%)

Table 5 Other Countries Construction Market Growth, By Country, 2014 – 2022 (%)

Table 6 Polyurethane Foam Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (Kilotons)

Table 7 Polyurethane Foam Market Size, By Type, 2016-2023 (USD Billion)

Table 8 Flexible Polyurethane Foam Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kilotons)

Table 9 Flexible Polyurethane Foam Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Rigid Polyurethane Foam Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kilotons)

Table 11 Rigid Polyurethane Foam Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 12 Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kilotons)

Table 13 Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Size, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 14 Polyurethane Foam Market Size, By End User, 2016-2023 (Kilotons)

Table 15 Polyurethane Foam Market Size, By End User, 2016-2023 (USD Billion)

Table 16 Polyurethane Foam Market for Bedding & Furniture, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kilotons)

Table 17 Polyurethane Foam Market for Bedding & Furniture, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 18 Polyurethane Foam Market for Building & Construction, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kilotons)

Table 19 Polyurethane Foam Market for Building & Construction, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 20 Polyurethane Foam Market for Electronics, By Region, 2016-2023 (Kilotons)

…and More

