Polyvinyl Alcohol Polyethylene Glycol Graft Copolymer Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Polyethylene Glycol Graft Copolymer Market: Overview

Polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymer is also called as Ethylene glycol and vinyl alcohol graft copolymer and Macrogol poly (vinyl alcohol) grafted copolymer. The compound is used as a stabilizer, binder for tablets, and glazing agent. The excipients used in pharmaceutical preparation such as coloring agents, flavoring agents, etc. have a low binding property with the drug molecule. The polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers help to bind these excipients with drug molecule without creating any peroxide during the life of a product. The polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers are also an important constituent for the instant release dosage form and are used in the various oral dosage form. The molecule is preferred over other substitutes such as Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) due to its high efficiency and less adverse effects.

Thus, leads to strong demand for polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers in pharmaceutical industry. For instance, the polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers are used in omeprazole formulation which is used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and growing at a rapid rate in terms of both value and volume. The North America polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by Western Europe polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption of pharmaceuticals and food product in the region.

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Polyethylene Glycol Graft Copolymer Market: Dynamics

The important factor driving the global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market include growing industry such as food and pharmaceutical across the globe. The advantages of polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers over PVP and HPMC in instant release formulations is also expected to fuel the global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market. The macroeconomic factors making a positive impact on the global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market include the predominance of diseases, changing consumer lifestyle, increasing population, and growing domestic income.

The significant trending factor for global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market includes the obtaining a patent on the applications and derivatives of polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers. The company manufacturing polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to high demand for food and pharmaceuticals over the forecast period.

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Polyethylene Glycol Graft Copolymer Market: Segmentation

The global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market is segmented by application and by region. By application, the global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market is classified as food, pharmaceuticals, and others. Among the aforementioned segments, the pharmaceutical segment account for relatively high revenue share in the global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market over the forecast period, owing to growing popularity of excipients used in the production of various pharmaceutical formulations such as coloring agents, flavoring agents, etc. Food segment is followed by pharmaceutical segment

Based on the application, the global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market is segmented into:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Polyethylene Glycol Graft Copolymer Market: Regional Overview

By geographies, the global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among the regions, North America dominates the global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market in terms of value, owing to a significant revenue share of the region in the pharmaceutical market. Western Europe is followed by North America in the global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market, attributed to a predominance of lifestyle diseases such as gastroesophageal reflux disease.

The APEJ is expected to account for relatively high volume share in the global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market, owing to high demand for pharmaceutical additives across the region. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for a relatively low-value share in the global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have a moderate opportunity for the polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market, owing to moderately growing healthcare industry. Overall, the outlook for the global polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Polyethylene Glycol Graft Copolymer Market: Key Players

Few of the players are involved in the polyvinyl alcohol-polyethylene glycol graft copolymers market as various derivatives and applications of the compound is patented. The companies participating in the market include