Polyvinyl Chloride Market Size, Share, Drivers and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report, 2019-2026

This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the polyvinyl chloride market include Solvay SA, Axiall Corporation, Formosa Plastics Group, IneosChlorvinyls Ltd., KEM One, Mexichem S.A.B., LG Chem, Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing construction activities will be the major driver for market growth usage in lightweight automobile parts will boost the market since there is an unprecedented growth in electric vehicles. The rise in disposable income and increasing demand for consumer products as well as electronics will augment the market growth. Its flexible characteristics make it suitable for aircraft, packaging and flooring which will further boost its demand. The extensive use of PVC in healthcare facilities in making gloves, tubes and containers will stabilise the growth of this market during COVID-19 pandemic. The volatile price of raw materials and the health hazards associated will hamper market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of polyvinyl chloride.

Market Segmentation

The entire polyvinyl chloride market has been sub-categorized into application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Application

Construction

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for polyvinyl chloride market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

