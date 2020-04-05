Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Polyvinylpyrrolidone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Polyvinylpyrrolidone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

segmented as follows:

Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Grade

Low Molecular Weight K12 K17

Medium Molecular Weight K25 K30

High Molecular Weight K90 Others (including K60 and K120)

Crospovidone

Copovidone

Others (including K15 and K40)

Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical Tablets Liquid Suspension/Ointments Injections

Solvents Paints & Coatings Inks Polishing Agents

Electrical & Electronics Batteries PCBs Others (including Screens and CMPs)

Adhesives Skin Adhesives Hot Melt Adhesives Thickeners

Cosmetics Hair Fixative Polymers Skin Care Perfumes Oral Care

Food & Beverages Non-alcoholic Alcoholic

Home Care

Agrochemicals

Ceramics

Metal Quenching

Membranes Hemodialysis Water

Others (including Synthetic Fibers and Paper Manufacturing)

Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Netherlands Belgium Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn), by grade, application, and region for the period between 2018 and 2027

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different grade and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2027

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market

Import-export analysis of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for all major countries in 2017

Price trend forecast of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of grade

Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market

Regulatory landscape

Market attractiveness analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market by grade, application, and region

Key findings of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for each region, and in-depth analysis of major grade and application segments in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies for 2018

Product mapping of all the players against product type, brand name, K-value and application parameters

Detailed profiles of major players operating in the market

