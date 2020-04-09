Population Health Management Market 2020 to 2027 – Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC., Cigna., Allscripts.

The Population Health Management Market report delivers exceptional insights on the major developments unfolding in the Healthcare industry. The Population Health Management Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and End-User, and provides in-depth research of the existing and upcoming market conditions.

The rising penetration of IT in the field of healthcare is expected to fuel growth of the market in the coming years. Benefits offered by population health management systems, such as remote patient monitoring, data integration and data storage is expected to be a driving factor in the market. Rising awareness regarding the adoption of better personalized medicine is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the market in the coming years.

Population health management (PHM) is the practice of classifying groups of individuals, which helps in maintaining & improving health conditions of these groups. PHM is a patient friendly platform which supports in managing treatment costs by providing better cost efficient alternatives. In addition, the platform also helps payers and providers to manage risks associated with reimbursement policies. In the recent years, the healthcare system has largely become patient centric. Population health management simplifies risk stratification, care coordination, patient communication and data aggregation hence enabling better patient care management.

Top Players:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC.

Cigna.

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Health Catalyst

Koninklijke Philips N.V

ZeOmega

Optum, Inc.

The “Global Population Health Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global healthcare IT market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of population health management market with detailed market segmentation by component, mode of delivery, end user and geography. The global population health management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading population health management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global population health management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The population health management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

