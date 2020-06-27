Portable Evaporative Coolers Market Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2020-2026 | SPX, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

The report titled, Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Market is recently published by QY Research. The analysts and researchers have performed primary as well as secondary research on a large scale with the help of various methodologies like Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE Analysis.

Get the Sample of this Report with Detail TOC and List of [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1891241/global-portable-evaporative-coolers-market

Key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future have been discussed in the report. A detailed analysis of the factors positively influencing the growth has been done by the professionals. Besides, factors that may act as key challenges for the participants are examined in the report.

Players having a strong presence are investigated in the report. Competitive scenario is also looked over by inspecting the key business strategies considered by the vendors to sustain their hold. This complete analysis will definitely act as an effective tool for the manufacturers to gain an insight into the overall present and future scenario and accordingly plan their strategies:

Key Players:

SPX, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Evapco Group, EBARA, Luoyang Longhua, Xiamen Mingguang, Lanpec Technologies, Condair Group AG, Hubei Electric Power Company, Shanghai Baofeng, Shijiazhuang Tianren

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Portable Evaporative Coolers Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Portable Evaporative Coolers Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Portable Evaporative Coolers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

To further widen the understanding, the authors of the report have studied the key segments including product type, end use, and application. This breakdown is based on parameters like size, share, CGAR, production, and consumption. Additionally, regional analysis of the industry is carried out by the analysts to provide the end users with the information regarding the potential regions and their respective countries.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Market Segmentation by Product:

Combined Flow

Parallel Flow

Counter Flow

Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemical

Metallurgy

Power

Cooling

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

What the Report has in Store for you?

 Industry Size & Forecast: The industry analysts have offered historical, current, and estimated projections of the industry size from the value and volume point of view

 Future Opportunities: In this section of the report, Portable Evaporative Coolers participants are provided with the information on the future prospects that the Portable Evaporative Coolers industry is likely to offer

 Industry Trends & Developments: Here, authors of the report have talked about the major trends and developments taking place in the Portable Evaporative Coolers marketplace and their estimated impact on the overall growth

 Study on Industry Segmentation: Detailed breakdown of the key Portable Evaporative Coolers industry segments including product type, application, and vertical has been done in this portion of the report

 Regional Analysis: Portable Evaporative Coolers vendors are offered crucial information of the high growth regions and their respective countries, thus helping them to invest in profitable regions

 Competitive Landscape: This unit of the report throws light on the competitive scenario of the Portable Evaporative Coolers industry by focusing on the key strategies taken up by the vendors to consolidate their presence in the Portable Evaporative Coolers business.

Ask for Customized Report as per Your [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1891241/global-portable-evaporative-coolers-market

Important Points Covered in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Evaporative Coolers Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Combined Flow

1.4.3 Parallel Flow

1.4.4 Counter Flow

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemical

1.5.3 Metallurgy

1.5.4 Power

1.5.5 Cooling

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Portable Evaporative Coolers Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Portable Evaporative Coolers Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Evaporative Coolers Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Portable Evaporative Coolers Production by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Portable Evaporative Coolers Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Portable Evaporative Coolers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Portable Evaporative Coolers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Portable Evaporative Coolers Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Portable Evaporative Coolers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Portable Evaporative Coolers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Portable Evaporative Coolers Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Portable Evaporative Coolers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Portable Evaporative Coolers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Portable Evaporative Coolers Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Portable Evaporative Coolers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Portable Evaporative Coolers Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Portable Evaporative Coolers Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 SPX

8.1.1 SPX Corporation Information

8.1.2 SPX Overview

8.1.3 SPX Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 SPX Product Description

8.1.5 SPX Related Developments

8.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH

8.2.1 Kelvion Holding GmbH Corporation Information

8.2.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH Overview

8.2.3 Kelvion Holding GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Kelvion Holding GmbH Product Description

8.2.5 Kelvion Holding GmbH Related Developments

8.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company

8.3.1 Baltimore Aircoil Company Corporation Information

8.3.2 Baltimore Aircoil Company Overview

8.3.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Baltimore Aircoil Company Product Description

8.3.5 Baltimore Aircoil Company Related Developments

8.4 Evapco Group

8.4.1 Evapco Group Corporation Information

8.4.2 Evapco Group Overview

8.4.3 Evapco Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Evapco Group Product Description

8.4.5 Evapco Group Related Developments

8.5 EBARA

8.5.1 EBARA Corporation Information

8.5.2 EBARA Overview

8.5.3 EBARA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 EBARA Product Description

8.5.5 EBARA Related Developments

8.6 Luoyang Longhua

8.6.1 Luoyang Longhua Corporation Information

8.6.2 Luoyang Longhua Overview

8.6.3 Luoyang Longhua Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Luoyang Longhua Product Description

8.6.5 Luoyang Longhua Related Developments

8.7 Xiamen Mingguang

8.7.1 Xiamen Mingguang Corporation Information

8.7.2 Xiamen Mingguang Overview

8.7.3 Xiamen Mingguang Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Xiamen Mingguang Product Description

8.7.5 Xiamen Mingguang Related Developments

8.8 Lanpec Technologies

8.8.1 Lanpec Technologies Corporation Information

8.8.2 Lanpec Technologies Overview

8.8.3 Lanpec Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Lanpec Technologies Product Description

8.8.5 Lanpec Technologies Related Developments

8.9 Condair Group AG

8.9.1 Condair Group AG Corporation Information

8.9.2 Condair Group AG Overview

8.9.3 Condair Group AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Condair Group AG Product Description

8.9.5 Condair Group AG Related Developments

8.10 Hubei Electric Power Company

8.10.1 Hubei Electric Power Company Corporation Information

8.10.2 Hubei Electric Power Company Overview

8.10.3 Hubei Electric Power Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Hubei Electric Power Company Product Description

8.10.5 Hubei Electric Power Company Related Developments

8.11 Shanghai Baofeng

8.11.1 Shanghai Baofeng Corporation Information

8.11.2 Shanghai Baofeng Overview

8.11.3 Shanghai Baofeng Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Shanghai Baofeng Product Description

8.11.5 Shanghai Baofeng Related Developments

8.12 Shijiazhuang Tianren

8.12.1 Shijiazhuang Tianren Corporation Information

8.12.2 Shijiazhuang Tianren Overview

8.12.3 Shijiazhuang Tianren Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Shijiazhuang Tianren Product Description

8.12.5 Shijiazhuang Tianren Related Developments

9 Portable Evaporative Coolers Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Portable Evaporative Coolers Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Portable Evaporative Coolers Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Portable Evaporative Coolers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Portable Evaporative Coolers Sales Channels

11.2.2 Portable Evaporative Coolers Distributors

11.3 Portable Evaporative Coolers Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Portable Evaporative Coolers Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Portable Evaporative Coolers Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Portable Evaporative Coolers Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 428 8800

India: +91 9766 478 224

Email – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com

”