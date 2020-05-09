Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Observes Drop in Sales During COVID-19 Pandemic; Market to Regain Lost Ground After Pandemic

Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market

Most recent developments in the current Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market? What is the projected value of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market?

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market. The Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Growing demand for non-invasive, painless procedures such as catheterisation is expected to fuel revenue growth of the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner and hospital sub-segments are estimated to be the most lucrative segments in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner product type segment and hospital end user segment are the most lucrative segments in the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in North America region. Hospitals segment dominated the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in revenue terms in 2015 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Hospitals segment is the most attractive segment, with a market attractiveness index of 3.1 over the forecast period. The segment accounted for a market value share close to 70% in 2016 and is projected to account for more than 70% share by 2026 end. The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market, with an attractiveness index of 2.0 during the assessed period.

U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquires shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies

In January 2016, U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquired shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies, urological catheters and diabetic medical supplies. This acquisition has helped the company enhance its position in the healthcare market in the U.S. Over the past few years, the company has acquired several organisations such as Medicon, Inc., Medafor, Inc., Neomend, Inc., Lutonix, Inc., Medivance, Inc. etc., which has resulted in increased profitability.

Market share of key players

There are five key players operating in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market. Of these, Verathon Inc. and Signostics Inc. together account for around 85% of the global market revenues.

