Portland Cement Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2025

Inflation is not a part of pricing in the report. Prices of portland cement vary across each region. Considering that different end-users use different types of products, pricing for each application varies according to regions while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global basis. The regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market by end-application in each region. The market size of the global portland cement market has been presented in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volumes are provided in million tons, while market revenue is in USD million. Market numbers are provided based on applications in the context of the global as well as regional market. Market size and forecast for each major application is also provided in the context of the global as well as regional market. Numbers provided in the report are derived based on demand for portland cement from various end-user industries across different regions. All the prices have been considered as FOB prices. All market revenues have been calculated on the basis of sales and consumption trends. All USD exchange rates are as of 2013. Inflation is not a part of pricing; price has been kept constant throughout the forecast period for calculating the market size. To compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.

The report provides a decisive view on the portland cement market by segmenting the market based on applications. Based on applications, portland cement is segmented into residential, commercial, infrastructure and others (including bricks, farm construction, etc.). All application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2020.

The portland cement market is segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The demand of each application type of portland cement in terms of both revenue and consumption for each of these regions is forecasted in this report for the period 2014 to 2020.

Some of the leading Portland cement manufacturers profiled in this report include Lafarge SA, Holcim, Heidelberg Cement, CNBM, Anhui Conch, Italcementi and UltraTech Cement Ltd among others. These companies are profiled in detail covering features such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.

Portland Cement Market – Application Segment Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Others (including cement bricks, farm construction, etc.)

Portland Cement Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Portland Cement market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Portland Cement market.

Segmentation of the Portland Cement market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Portland Cement market players.

The Portland Cement market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Portland Cement for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Portland Cement ? At what rate has the global Portland Cement market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Portland Cement market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.