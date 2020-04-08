POS Software Market Top Key Players, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027: Honeywell International, Inc., Infor Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Intuit, Inc., LightSpeed POS

POS Software market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 12.23 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 42.49 Bn by 2027.

The POS software stores information and maintains all records within a database. It offers a broad spectrum of capabilities, including billing and order processing, mobile connectivity, inventory tracking, returns, sales monitoring and reporting, analytics, employee management, customer data management, and loyalty programs. The software helps in streamlining billing and order processing, inventory and stock management, sales monitoring and reporting, employee management, cross channel returns management, customer relationship and experience, and loyalty programs and gift cards activities

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007898/

Countries such as the UAE, the UK, Belgium, Canada, the US, France, and Singapore are heavily adopting the cashless mode of payments owing to rising digitization and better internet infrastructure. On the other hand, Russia, Egypt, and Indonesia are among the countries that are embarking toward the path of electronic payments that would allow POS providers to address diversified needs in varied verticals. As the industry players are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adoption of POS software is continuously increasing.

The POS software market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global POS software market. Whereas, North America, followed by APAC, holds the highest market share in the POS software market in 2018.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007898/

The growth of North America POS software market is propelled by the presence of wide number of retail stores and significant development in the retail sector. The region is a home for most of the world’s largest retailers. Mexico and Canada, have their own large retail chains, and have retail companies that conduct business operations across the world. For instance, in 2019, Appetize, the Enterprise Cloud POS and management platform, partnered with Restaurant365, a cloud-based, restaurant management software platform, to combine and automate their ordering systems, accounting, and operations management. Also, NEM Ventures, venture capital and investment subsidiary of the NEM Blockchain Ecosystem, invested in Cyclebit POS software to facilitate payments using cryptocurrencies in Northern America.

The providers of advanced POS software are dedicated to ensure the goal of cashless payment by delivering smooth and secure platform. A few initiatives are undertaken by POS software providers, which, in turn, play a significant role in boosting the growth of the market. For instance, in December 2019, Brill Mindz, a top application development company, delivered Monasabatna POS Software in Saudi Arabia. The Monasabatna POS is a cloud-based POS software that provides the advantage of signing in and working from anywhere.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007898/

Some of the other notable players in the global POS software market include AccuPOS Point of Sale, Clover Network, Inc., Dell Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infor Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Intuit, Inc., LightSpeed POS Inc., ShopKeep, Vend Limited, among others.

FAQ

• What are reasons behind POS software industry growth?

o The POS software offers a broad spectrum of capabilities, including billing and order processing, mobile connectivity, inventory tracking, returns, sales monitoring and reporting, analytics, employee management, customer data management, and loyalty programs. Further, rise in the concept of promoting electronic payments pertaining to rising digitalization and need to provide hassle-free service on real-time basis to end users are the major drivers propelling the growth of the POS software market.

• What are market opportunities for POS software?

o Integration of advanced technologies such as big data analytics and IoT with POS solutions offers a lucrative growth opportunity to the market players.

• Which continent has highest demand for POS software?

o APAC holds the dominant share in the POS software market. The region is also expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to constant growth in the retail and e-commerce sectors as well as supporting government initiatives for digital payments

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]