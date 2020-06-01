Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2027: Devilbiss Healthcare LLC, Compumedics Limited, VYAIRE

The global positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,731.03 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,332.14 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019-2027.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market, based on the product, was segmented as, automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) devices, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices, and bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) devices. In 2018, the CPAP devices segment held the largest share of the market, by product. However, the APAP devices segment is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR during 2019 to 2027 owing to its advantages such as providing a range of air pressure to meet the patient’s particular changing breathing needs for the night. It is made with low pressure setting and a high pressure setting.

The market for positive airway pressure (PAP) devices is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increased prevalence of sleep apnea, rising geriatric population and technological developments. However, the restraints such as absence of patient compliance are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The major players operating in the positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market include Smiths Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Devilbiss Healthcare LLC, Compumedics Limited, VYAIRE, 3B Medical, Inc., ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Löwenstein Medical UK Ltd., and APEX MEDICAL CORP. among others.

The elderly population is more prone to the sleep apnea diseases. Moreover, the existence of apnea is more prevalent in the geriatric population due to other diseases associated with apnea are present in more number in these groups. The higher prevalence of OSA is related to the decrease in the size of the upper airway lumen because of increasing age factor. For instance, according to the report of UN, in 2012, the number of older persons (aged 60 years or over) is expected to more than double, from 841 million people in 2013 to reach above 2 billion in 2050. Another factor responsible for older people that makes them prone to sleep apnea disease is the age-related rise in arousal frequency. According to a study of National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2016, the prevalence of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) in the elderly population varies from 20% to 40%, and the prevalence is estimated to be higher in the growing age populations. These are likely to grow the market in the coming years.

