Postage Meters Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Postage Meters market will register a 1.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 165.1 million by 2025, from $ 154 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Postage Meters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Postage Meters, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Postage Meters market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Postage Meters companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Postage Meters Market Includes:

Quadient

Pitney Bowes

Frama

Data-Pac

Francotyp-Postalia

Gongda Pute

Hunan Copote Science & Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Low Volume: Below 100 Items

Mid Volume: 100-500 Items

High Volume: More than 500 Items

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Large Businesses

Medium-sized Businesses

Small Businesses

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

