Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Building Automation Systems Market Potential Growth, Share and Demand-Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2023

The latest report on the Building Automation Systems market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Building Automation Systems market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Building Automation Systems market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Building Automation Systems market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Building Automation Systems market.

The report reveals that the Building Automation Systems market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Building Automation Systems market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Building Automation Systems market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Building Automation Systems market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

market segmentation

By System Security and Surveillance HVAC Lighting Solutions Building Energy Management Others

By Application Commercial Residential Government Others

By Region North America Latin America Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan) Eastern Europe Western Europe Middle East & Africa



Research methodology

The team of highly skilled researchers gave priority to secondary research to measure the overall market size, top industry players, major products and industry associations. Industry insiders also enriched the report with valuable market insights and the findings were also backed by information provided by distributors and manufacturers. Several one-to-one interviews conducted across the major pockets fetched some core information about this market. The acquired data was then validated by the triangulation method.

Metrics to back market insights

In this report on the global building automation systems market, we have encapsulated the key metrics that accurately describe the global building automation systems market and used this data to compare market performance across the various segments and regions. We understand that the nature of the global economy is very volatile and hence besides estimating the CAGR for the global building automation systems market, we have also analysed the global building automation systems market on the basis of growth parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities likely to emerge in the global building automation systems market. Further, we have studied the different market segments by conducting a Basis Point Share (BPS) analysis to understand the relative contribution of individual segments to overall market growth. We feel this detailed level of information is important to identify the many key trends governing the global building automation systems market. Another notable feature of our report is an analysis of the revenue forecast of the global building automation systems market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. While this is usually overlooked when forecasting the market, we believe absolute dollar opportunity analysis is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that market providers can look to achieve and also to identify potential resources in the global building automation systems market. Finally, we know the importance of dissecting the different market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global building automation systems market, and towards this end, we have developed a market attractiveness index to help market players identify current and future market opportunities.

Our report on the global building automation systems market provides a market outlook for the period 2016 – 2026. A bottom-up approach has been adopted to counter validate the reached numbers and end use application-wise market numbers. The annual change in inflation rate has not been considered while doing the research. All values for 2016 have been registered to provide a transparent view of the market.

