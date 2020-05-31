Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Elevators Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019 – 2029

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Elevators market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Elevators market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Elevators market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Elevators market.

As per the report, the Elevators market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Elevators market are highlighted in the report. Although the Elevators market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

In 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced the official launch of NEXIEZ-LITE MRL elevator developed by its very own subsidiary i.e. ‘Mitsubishi Elevator India Private Limited (IMEC)’. This specific product will be added to its exclusive ‘NEXIEZ-LITE’ series of elevators for use in mid- and low-rise office space, hotels, and residencies in India. This product launch was aimed at leveraging prime opportunities in India, one of the leading elevator markets.

In 2018, ThyssenKrupp Elevator – a leading player of the urban mobility space – announced the official launch of two new exclusive elevator families namely, ‘evolution’ and ‘synergy’ with an objective of offering customized mobility in Europe and Africa. These two new product launches were aimed at catering to increasing demand for elevators of the best quality, service, and design across the above-mentioned regions.

In 2018, KONE- a leading provider of escalators and elevators- made an official announcement of its acquisition of the service & repair business of Eltec Elevator Ltd. This acquisition was aimed at delivering outstanding service to the customer bases spread across various regions. In addition, this acquisition was also a big step to strengthen the company’s market foothold and ability to offer innovative elevator and escalator solutions.

Otis Elevator Company

Founded in 1853, the Otis Elevator Company has its official headquarters in Farmington, Connecticut, United States. The company is a subsidiary of the United Technologies Corporation and is involved in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of escalators, elevators, moving walkways, and other mobility solutions.

KONE Oyj

Founded in 1910, KONE Oyj has its official headquarters in Espoo, Finland. The company offers a wide range of elevators, escalators, and other solutions for modernization and maintenance. The company has total number of eight R&D centers and seven productions sites worldwide and offers industry-best services for developers, builders, designers, and architects.

The Schindler Group

Founded in 1874, The Schindler Group has its official headquarters in Ebikon, Switzerland. Ranked among one of the leading providers of escalators and elevators, Schindler has successfully marked its presence across 100 countries. Schindler holds specialization in latest-technology engineering to develop mobility solutions offering seamless efficiency, safety, and reliability.

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1948, Fujitec Co., Ltd. has its operational headquarters in Japan, the Americas, East Asia, South Asia, and Europe. The brand has its own legacy and specializes in development of standardized elevators, escalators, and modern mobility solutions.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Founded in 1910, Hitachi, Ltd. has its official headquarters in Japan, Tokyo. The company operates in umpteen key business segments, which include social infrastructure & industrial systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, and others.

Additional Insight

Smart Elevators – End Users’ New Choice for Connected Mobility

Demand for connected and smart elevators is on a significant rise, as end-users show high enthusiasm to explore beyond the conventional elevator technologies. The global elevators market is witnessing considerable interest in smart elevators that offer high-end security, enhanced energy efficiency, effective crowd management, and ultra-speed operation. This evolution of smart elevators can be attributed to the sheer proliferation of artificial intelligence across a wide spectrum of applications.

Increasing demand for cable-free lifts moving effortlessly across both vertical and horizontal lines is also fuelling the demand for smart elevators. Sensing end user demand in this direction, manufacturing are focusing on development of smart elevators with interactive touch panels, intuitive technologies, and cloud-predictive maintenance. End users are on the constant lookout for elevator solutions that are highly efficient, effective, and engaging, which is further boosting the demand for smart elevators.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR research study on global elevators market underlines various factors driving the market revenues and trends shaping growth of elevators market. The report on elevators market offers industry-best intelligence and incisive insights into the elevators market space and the demand-supply scenario. To compile the report on elevators market, primary and secondary phases were carried out, which form the foundation of the diligent market assessment.

While primary phase included interviews and in-person interactions with key players of elevators market, secondary phase involves meticulous research from various sources, including white papers, press releases, company websites, investor presentations, and others.

