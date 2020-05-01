Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2026

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

key players operating in the global market for intelligent transport systems that are joining 5G automotive association to scale up product innovation. For example, Savari Inc., joined the 5G automotive association to bring cellular communications to connected cars.

Demand for better transport infrastructure is likely to increase due to technological advancement. This allows the adoption of traveler information systems, ramp meters, electronic toll collection, traffic signal coordination and red light cameras. The governments across the globe are also taking initiatives to focus on research of cutting-edge technology related to advanced products such as vehicle ad hoc networks. These major trends are poised to fuel the growth of the global market for intelligent transport systems.

The market in the APEJ is expected to exhibit a high market attractiveness index over the forecast period

In terms of value, the APEJis projected to be the most attractive market in the global intelligent transport systems (ITS) market during the forecast period. APEJis expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. In 2017, the market in the North Americais estimated to reach a value of US$ 6,995.6Mn in the year 2017, and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. North America also has a relatively large market share as compared to other countries and is the second largest region for intelligent transport systems.

