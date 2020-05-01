Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on IT-Enabled Healthcare Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate
The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the IT-Enabled Healthcare market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the IT-Enabled Healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current IT-Enabled Healthcare market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market across various geographies such as:
Application Assessment
The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the IT-Enabled Healthcare and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:
Companies profiled in this report include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, IMS Health Holdings Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., eHealth Technologies, E*HealthLine.Com Inc., AirStrip Technologies LP, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems Inc., AT&T Inc. and Apple Inc.
Healthcare System Applications
- Administrative Information Systems (AIS)
Clinical Information Systems (CIS)
- Electronic Medical Record (EMR)
- Nursing Information Systems (NIS)
- Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)
- Others (Medical Imaging and Surgery Training and so on)
Ancillary Information Systems (AIS)
- Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)
- Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
- mHealth Applications
Tele-health
- Healthcare Diagnostics
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Healthcare Education
- Others (Electronic prescribing software and online support)
mHealth
Solutions for Patients
- Information and Reference Services
- Monitoring Services
- Diagnostic Services
- Wellness Services
- Treatment Services
- Prevention Services
Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions
- Emergency Response Services
- Healthcare Practitioner Support
- Healthcare Surveillance
- Public/Private Healthcare Institutions
- Physicians
- Healthcare Workers
- Individuals
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
