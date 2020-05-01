You are here

Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on IT-Enabled Healthcare Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the IT-Enabled Healthcare market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the IT-Enabled Healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current IT-Enabled Healthcare market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Critical Data in the IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Report

  • Company share analysis and competition landscape
  • Recent trends and notable developments in the IT-Enabled Healthcare market space
  • Growth projections of each market segment and sub-segment during the forecast period
  • COVID-19 impact on the global IT-Enabled Healthcare market
  • Recent innovations, product launches, and technological advances relevant to the IT-Enabled Healthcare market

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the IT-Enabled Healthcare and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

Companies profiled in this report include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, IMS Health Holdings Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., eHealth Technologies, E*HealthLine.Com Inc., AirStrip Technologies LP, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems Inc., AT&T Inc. and Apple Inc.

 
The global IT-enabled healthcare market is categorized into the following segments:
 
IT-enabled Healthcare Software Market, by Type
  • Healthcare System Applications
    • Administrative Information Systems (AIS)
    • Clinical Information Systems (CIS)
      • Electronic Medical Record (EMR)
      • Nursing Information Systems (NIS)
      • Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)
      • Others (Medical Imaging and Surgery Training and so on)
    • Ancillary Information Systems (AIS)
      • Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)
      • Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
  • mHealth Applications
IT-enabled Healthcare Services Market, by Type
  • Tele-health
    • Healthcare Diagnostics
    • Remote Patient Monitoring
    • Healthcare Education
    • Others (Electronic prescribing software and online support)
  • mHealth
    • Solutions for Patients
      • Information and Reference Services
      • Monitoring Services
      • Diagnostic Services
      • Wellness Services
      • Treatment Services
      • Prevention Services
  • Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions
    • Emergency Response Services
    • Healthcare Practitioner Support
    • Healthcare Surveillance
IT-enabled Healthcare Market, by End-user
  • Public/Private Healthcare Institutions
  • Physicians
  • Healthcare Workers
  • Individuals
IT-enabled Healthcare Market, by Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World

 

The report resolves the following doubts related to the IT-Enabled Healthcare market:

  1. Who are the leading market players operating in the current IT-Enabled Healthcare market landscape?
  2. Which region is expected to dominate the IT-Enabled Healthcare market in terms of market share and size during the forecast period?
  3. What are the various factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market in the upcoming years?
  4. What is the most impactful marketing strategy adopted by players in the IT-Enabled Healthcare market?
  5. What is the projected CAGR growth of application 1 during the forecast period?

