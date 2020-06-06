Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators Market 2020|Analysis By Medtronic, Nevro Corp., NeuroMetrix, Inc.,  Abbott, Uroplasty Inc., Cogentix Mediacl, Zynex MedicalCochlear Ltd

This transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market study has been analyzed and takes into account the CAGR of the market, valuation, volume, revenue (historical and forecast), sales (current and future), and other key factors related to the market. The report describes the realistic concepts of the market in a simple and plain manner in this report. This industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. Key market dynamics of the ABC industry is the best part about this transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market research report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market are Boston Scientific Corporation, BTL., Cyberonics, Inc., DJO LLC., Medtronic, Nevro Corp., NeuroMetrix, Inc., Abbott, Uroplasty Inc., Cogentix Mediacl, Zynex MedicalCochlear Ltd, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, NeuroPace Inc. and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Bioness,Inc., announced the first successful implants of StimRouter Neuromodulation System for the treatment of chronic pain at Women’s College Hospital in Toronto, Canada.

In April 2017, electroCore, announced that the S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released the use of gammaCore (non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator) for the acute treatment of pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients.

Segmentation: Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators Market

By Surgery Procedures Direct Nerve Repair Nerve Grafting Stem cell therapy

By Product Portable Desktop

By End User Hospital Clinics Others

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Market Drivers:

Adoption of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators by the emerging countries

Growing market of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled or trained physicians

High cost of nerve stimulation therapy

