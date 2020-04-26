Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on UK SME Insurance Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work

“

The report on the UK SME Insurance market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the UK SME Insurance market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the UK SME Insurance market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the UK SME Insurance market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The UK SME Insurance market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the UK SME Insurance market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

AXA remains the market leader in the competitive SME insurance space. However, Avivas share of the market is smaller only by a fraction, as each competitor now leads in six product categories. One of the reasons for their success is strong relationships with brokers, who are critical in the distribution of commercial insurance. But both providers lost market share in 2019 as smaller insurers have started to expand their mark on the market.

The pressure from nimble providers will increase, and delivering simple and tailored products will be key to succeed in the long term. Yet Brexit may prove beneficial to the market leaders. Big insurers are better positioned to sustain financial pressures and economic uncertainty, while challengers can be discouraged from taking risks and making significant investments.

This report looks at which insurers lead the way in the SME segment and how they are developing their propositions, as well as highlighting how competitor positions vary between micro, small, and medium enterprises. It examines which insurers are winning over brokers and which companies SMEs are placing their business with.

– AXA led the SME insurance market in 2019 with a 0.2 percentage point (pp) lead over Aviva.

– Zurich is attracting and retaining customers through better services delivery.

– The company now accounts for 5.6% of the SME insurance market.

– Barclays continues to profit from its SME banking relationships, holding 3.5% of the SME insurance market.

– Aviva is the top SME insurer among brokers in both packaged and non-packaged insurance.

– Identify trends that are driving changes in the SME insurance market.

– Assess the financial performance of competitors.

– Identify distribution strategies to ensure yours still fits customer purchasing behaviors.

Key Market Related Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the most prominent players in the global UK SME Insurance market? What are the multiple factors that are likely to impede the growth of the UK SME Insurance market? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations that have occurred in the global UK SME Insurance market? What are the prospects of the UK SME Insurance market in region 1 post the COVID-19 pandemic? Why is the adoption rate of product 1 more than that of product 2?

Important Information that can be extracted from the Report:

Assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the UK SME Insurance market

Successful market entry strategies formulated by emerging market players

Pricing and marketing strategies adopted by established market players

Country-wise assessment of the UK SME Insurance market in key regions

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the forecast period

