Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Companion Animals Drug Market 2019-2025 Shares, Trend and Growth Report
Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Companion Animals Drug market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period.
The report on the global Companion Animals Drug market provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Companion Animals Drug market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).
The study reveals that the global Companion Animals Drug market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.
Companion Animals Drug Market Segmentation
The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Companion Animals Drug market in various geographies such as:
The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Companion Animals Drug market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:
Key Segments Covered
- Product Type
- Antibiotics
- Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
- Parasiticides
- Heartworm Products
- Nutritional Drugs
- Behavioural Drugs
- Skincare Products
- Vaccines
- By Distribution Channel
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Veterinary Clinics
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordics
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Zoetis Inc.,
- Elanco (Eli Lilly),
- Merck Animal Health,
- Bayer Animal Healthcare,
- Merial (Sanofi),
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH,
- Virbac Animal Health
- Ceva Santé Animale
