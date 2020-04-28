Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Endoscopy Ultrasound to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2028
A recent market study on the global Endoscopy Ultrasound market reveals that the global Endoscopy Ultrasound market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Endoscopy Ultrasound market is discussed in the presented study.
The Endoscopy Ultrasound market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Endoscopy Ultrasound market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Endoscopy Ultrasound market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
Segmentation of the Endoscopy Ultrasound market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Endoscopy Ultrasound market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Endoscopy Ultrasound market report.
companies profiled in the endoscopy ultrasound market are Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation), CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Esaote SpA, Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medi-Globe Corporation.
The global endoscopy ultrasound market has been segmented as follows:
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Product
- Endoscopes
- Ultrasound Probes
- Ultrasonic Processors
- Imaging Systems
- Needles
- Accessories
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Application
- Oncology
- Upper GI Oncology
- Lower GI Oncology
- Pancreatic Conditions
- Others
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Technology
- Radial Scanning
- Linear Scanning
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Procedure
- Upper EUS
- Lower EUS
- EUS Guided Fine-needle Aspiration
- Others
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Region
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
