Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market Scope Analysis by 2029

The latest study on the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps Market, by Product Type:

Energy efficient lamps market growth trend, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

Average Selling Price per lamp, 2010 – 2018 (USD/Unit) Latin America – Pricing trends of energy efficient lamps



Fluorescent lamps Drivers Cost competitive replacement to incandescent bulbs Energy efficient and long operational life Inhibitors & opportunities Contains little amounts of Mercury Achieving full brightness can take up to 3 minutes Fluorescent lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



CFLs (Compact Fluorescent Lamps) Drivers High light output at low power consumption Long operational life and low maintenance cost Payback period and high efficacy (in comparison to incandescent) Various acceptable size & form Inhibitors & opportunities Cost barrier Mercury content in CFLs lamps CFLs market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



LED (Light Emitting Diode) lamps Drivers Longer lifetime and high energy efficiency Lighting solution for remote areas Vibration and thermal shocks resistant solution for better productivity Offer scope for various lighting applications Harmless and green lighting solution Inhibitors & opportunities High cost involved Lacks attribute for heat sensitivity applications Unidirectional light output Reluctance to switch to LED Lighting LED lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million)



High intensity discharge lamps Drivers, inhibitors and opportunities HID lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million)



Induction lamps Technology comparison Lighting applications



Latin America Ballasts Market, By Product Type

Market overview

Electronic fluorescent ballasts Market overview Electronic fluorescent ballasts market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million)



Magnetic fluorescent ballasts Market overview Magnetic fluorescent ballasts market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



CFL Ballasts Market overview CFL ballasts market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



LED driver module Market overview LED driver module market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



Electronic HID Ballasts Market overview Electronic HID ballasts market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



Magnetic HID Ballasts Market overview Magnetic HID ballasts market analysis and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)



Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market, By Geography

Market overview

Latin America energy efficient lamps market, by geography South America Market overview South America energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million) Central America Market overview Central America energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million) Caribbean Islands Market overview Caribbean Islands energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million) Brazil Market overview Brazil energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million) Mexico Market overview Mexico energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million) Argentina Market overview Argentina energy efficient lamps market estimate and forecast, 2010 & 2018 (USD Million)



Latin America Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market, By End Use

Market trend by end use

Latin America energy efficient lamps and ballasts market share, by end use, 2012 and 2018 (%)

Latin America residential lighting market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

Latin America commercial lighting market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

Latin America outdoor lighting market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

Latin America industrial lighting market estimate and forecast, 2010 – 2018 (USD Million)

COVID-19 Impact on Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market? Which application of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market in different regions

