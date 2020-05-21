Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Household Cooking Appliances Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027

The latest report on the Household Cooking Appliances market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Household Cooking Appliances market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Household Cooking Appliances market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Household Cooking Appliances market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Household Cooking Appliances market.

The report reveals that the Household Cooking Appliances market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Household Cooking Appliances market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Household Cooking Appliances market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Household Cooking Appliances market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Market: Segmentation

The report provides brief analysis for the geographies which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Household Cooking Appliances market has been segmented by solutions. The solutions are further categorized by Cooktops and Cooking Ranges, Ovens and Specialized Appliances. Cooktops and Cooking Ranges comprises of Gas Cooktop, Electrical Cooktop, and Induction Cooktop and Ovens include Conventional, Microwave, and Combination.

The comprehensive Household Cooking Appliances market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market revenue and shipments estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Household Cooking Appliances market’s growth.

Companies Mentioned in this Report

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the Household Cooking Appliances market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, solutions offered, focus on product enhancements, and recent developments. The major providers of Household Cooking Appliances includes Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Miele Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), Hitachi Appliances, Inc., AB Electrolux, GE Appliances (Haier Group Co. Ltd.) and Robert Bosch GmbH Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Household Cooking Appliances market is segmented as below:

Household Cooking Appliances Market

By Product type

Cooktops and Cooking Ranges Gas Cooktop Electrical Cooktop Induction Cooktop

Ovens Conventional Microwave Combination

Specialized Appliances

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada RoNA

Europe The U.K. Germany Spain Italy RoEurope

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia RoAPAC

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa RoMEA

South America Brazil Argentina RoSA



