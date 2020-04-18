Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Waste to Energy Market Top Vendors Analysis 2019-2032
Waste to Energy Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Waste to Energy Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Waste to Energy Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
The report analyzes the market of Waste to Energy by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Waste to Energy definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
COVID-19 Impact on Waste to Energy Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Waste to Energy market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Waste to Energy market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
segmented as follows:
Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Waste Type
- Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)
- Agricultural Waste
- Others
Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Technology
- Thermochemical
- Incineration
- Others
- Biochemical
- Anaerobic Digestion
- Others
Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Application
- Heat
- Electricity
- Others
Global Waste-to-energy Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Sweden
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Europe is the leading region of the global waste-to-energy market. The region constitutes more than 35% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.
- Europe had around 520 waste-to-energy plants in 2016, with all EU28 countries active in the WtE production, along with Iceland, Norway, Serbia and Switzerland
- Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities for service providers operating in the waste-to-energy market.
- Around 75 waste-to-energy facilities operate in 23 states of the U.S. They have capacity to process approximately 94,000 tons of waste per day and a base load electricity generation capacity of approximately 2,534 MWh (megawatt hours).
- According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, 114 bioenergy and energy-from-waste plants are currently operating in Australia
The key insights of the Waste to Energy market report:
- The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Waste to Energy manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
- The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
- The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Waste to Energy industry.
- Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
- The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Waste to Energy Industry before evaluating its feasibility.