Powder Coatings Market Report 2020-2025 Includes Analysis According To Key Vendors like Kansai Paint Co.,LTD, Asian Paints, Jotun and Evonik Industries AG

“Global Powder Coating Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.”

Market Segmentation: Global Powder Coatings Market

The Global powder coating market is segmented based on resin type into two notable segments; thermoset and thermoplastic. Thermoset are sub segmented into Epoxy Polyester hybrid, epoxy, polyester, acrylic, polyurethane, and others. Thermoplastic is sub-segmented into polyvinyl chloride, nylon, polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) and polyolefin.

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of substrate. Substrate is sub segmented on the basis of Metallic and Non-metallic.

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of coating method. Coating method is sub segmented on the basis of electrostatic spray coating, fluidized bed coating, electrostatic fluidized bed process and flame spraying.

The Global powder coating market is segmented on the bases of end user. end user is sub segmented on the basis of appliances, automotive, general industrial, architectural, furniture and others.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS, LLC

BASF SE

Arkema Group

Asian Paints

Berger Paints India Limited

Cloverdale Paint Inc

DIAMOND VOGEL

EvonikIndustries AG

Hentzen Coatings, Inc JOTUN

Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd. RPM International Inc.

SOMAR

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Pointers Covered in the Powder Coatings Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

